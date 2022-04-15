Sánchez drives in 2, López solid as Marlins beat Phils 7-1

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez tripled for the second straight game, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1. Pablo López scattered four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked two for his first victory since July 11. Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs with two sacrifice flies and a single. Miami’s RBI leader with 93 last season, Aguilar had not driven in a run through the club’s first six games. Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth for the Phillies, who have lost four straight. Zach Eflin took the loss.