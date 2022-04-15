Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, dies at 65

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

New York Islanders great Mike Bossy has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65. TVA Sports in Canada where he worked as an analyst confirmed he died Thursday night. Bossy was arguably the best player during the early 1980s dynasty years when the Islanders won the Stanley Cup four times in a row. Bossy scored 50 or more goals in each of his first nine seasons. He scored the Cup-winning goal twice and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982. It’s the third loss from that era this year after fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died in January and Jean Potvin died in March.