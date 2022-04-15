Root quits as England test cricket captain after 5 years

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Joe Root is stepping down as England’s test cricket captain. Root’s decision comes after the 1-0 test series defeat to West Indies last month, and the 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia in the winter. Root says “it has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career.” The 31-year-old Root holds the record for the highest number of wins as England’s test captain. His 27 wins put him one ahead of Michael Vaughan and three ahead of Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.