Guerrero Jr. hits MLB-leading 5th HR, Blue Jays beat A’s 4-1

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league leading fifth home run, Zack Collins had two hits and an RBI, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached base three times, scored a run and drove in a run as Toronto won its sixth straight over Oakland. With a scoreless ninth, Toronto closer Jordan Romano extended his franchise-record streak by converting his 28th consecutive save opportunity.