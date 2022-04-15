Clippers will be without Paul George for play-in game

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers say Paul George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss their play-in game against New Orleans. His absence is a huge blow to the Clippers’ hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns. George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota in the first play-in game. The Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who has been out all season while rehabbing an ACL tear. The team says George wasn’t feeling well Thursday and they learned of his diagnosis on Friday morning.