Cavaliers All-Star Allen back for play-in game against Hawks

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen was back in the starting lineup for the play-in game against Atlanta after missing 19 games with a broken finger. Allen, who hasn’t played since getting hurt March 6, was listed as questionable before being cleared and taking the court with his teammates. The Cavs haven’t been the same defensively without Allen, who clogs the middle and can block shots or clear rebounds. The 7-footer was late arriving to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the game after getting stuck in downtown traffic. The Cavs are trying to keep their season going as the Cleveland Guardians play their home opener across the plaza at Progressive Field.