Burger homers, Cease deals for White Sox in 3-2 vs Rays

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie slugger Jake Burger had a solo homer and an RBI single, Dylan Cease dominated into the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2. Cease struck out eight and allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings. Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia each doubled and scored, and Chicago improved to 5-2 for its best start since 2016. Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz doubled in runs off reliever Aaron Bummer in Tampa Bay’s third straight loss. The Rays have dropped four of five after starting the season 3-0.