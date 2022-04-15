Bell, Cruz have 3 RBIs each, Nats beat Pirates 7-2

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell drove in three runs each and Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2. Each of the top four hitters in the Nationals’ lineup –- César Hernández, Juan Soto, Cruz and Bell — had two hits while combining to go 8 for 17. Erik Fedde (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings, struck out six and walked two. Three pitchers combined for four scoreless innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.