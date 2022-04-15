Attorney: Cowboys player in SUV from which man was shot

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph says the second-round pick in last year’s draft was riding in a vehicle from which a man was fatally shot about two months ago. However, in a statement Friday, Dallas lawyer Barry Sorrels said Joseph was unarmed when 20-year-old Cameron Ray was shot and did not shoot the man. Sorrels says Joseph “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.” A Dallas police spokesman declined to confirm Joseph’s involvement in the March 18 case, but The Dallas Morning News reports detectives intend to question the 22-year-old.