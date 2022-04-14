NCAA’s No. 3 scorer Antoine Davis enters transfer portal

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is entering the transfer portal, making the nation’s third-leading scorer available to another school for his fifth season. Davis announced his plans Thursday on his social media accounts. Davis says he loved being coached by his dad and his brother while playing for the Titans. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard averaged 23.9 points last season as a senior and was the Horizon League co-player of the year. He broke Stephen Curry’s freshman 3-point record with 132 baskets beyond the arc.