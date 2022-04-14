LEADING OFF: Vlad takes his cuts, Braves hit the road

By The Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays wrap up their four-game series at Yankee Stadium, a day after the slugger hit three home runs and a double despite a nasty gash. Accidentally spiked while playing first base, Guerrero got two stitches after a 6-4 win and said his hand felt fine. The AL MVP runner-up homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning Wednesday, then seemed like he’d have to leave an inning later when his bare throwing hand was accidentally spiked by baserunner Aaron Hicks. The 23-year-old Guerrero immediately began waving the hand around, then walked toward Toronto’s dugout as blood dripped onto his uniform and the turf. A trainer taped up the digit in the dugout and Guerrero jogged back to first base. He later homered twice more and doubled.