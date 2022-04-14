Kim has 3-shot lead halfway through 2nd round in Hawaii

By KALANI TAKASE

Associated Press

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim birdied three of the final six holes for her second 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead Thursday midway through the second round of the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship. Kim closed with birdies on the par-4 13th and 16th holes and the par-5 18th to reach 10 under at windy Hoakalei Country Club, the first-year venue on the south shore of Oahu about 20 miles west of Honolulu. Kim had her second bogey-free round in a row. The 26-year-old major champion from South Korea has four LPGA Tour victories. Sarah Kemp of Australia was second after a 69. She chipped in for birdie on the par-4 14th. Fellow Australian Hannah Green, the leader after the first round, played in the afternoon.