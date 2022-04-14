Crosby, Guentzel lead Pens past Islanders, back to playoffs

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders. The Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen, Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also scored for Pittsburgh which tied Calgary for the seventh-longest playoff streak in the NHL since 1967. Tristan Jarry made 36 saves for the Penguins. Zach Parise, Anders Lee and Zdeno Chara scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 shots.