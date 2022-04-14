Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks. Jaycob Megna scored with 3:25 left in the third to tie it at 4 and send it to overtime. Patrick Kane scored his 24th goal and added two assists for Chicago. Dylan Strome notched his career-high 21st goal and had an assist and Taylor Raddysh and Calvin de Haan scored. Meier scored his team-leading 32nd goal for the Sharks, who have lost eight in a row. Scott Reedy and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose.