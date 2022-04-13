Twins put LF Kirilloff on IL with wrist flare-up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist. Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers and replaced by Nick Gordon. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the roster. He is 1 for 17 at the plate this year with seven strikeouts. His 2021 rookie season was cut short by the surgery in July.