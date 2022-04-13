Real Madrid and Villarreal stay alive in Champions League

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Two Spanish clubs. Contrasting histories in soccer. The same magical Champions League night. Real Madrid and Villarreal both found a way to advance to the semifinals of the European competition on Tuesday. Powerhouse Madrid survived a comeback by defending champion Chelsea and modest Villarreal fended off German giant Bayern Munich. There was drama in both matches as Madrid needed a goal in extra time from Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and Villarreal an 88th-minute strike by Samuel Chukwueze in Munich. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the night was a “great boost” for Spanish soccer.