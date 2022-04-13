Hannah Green takes early lead in LPGA Lotte Championship

By KALANI TAKASE

Associated Press

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 on Wednesday to take the lead halfway through the first round of the LPGA Tour’s LPGA Lotte Championship. Green had eight birdies, including five on the front nine at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, a first-time venue in the 10th edition of the tournament, The Australian hit 11 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens in regulation and needed just 26 putts. She won both her tour titles in 2019, taking the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Cambia Portland Classic. Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee and Gemma Dryburgh were a stroke back. Defending champion Lydia Ko opened with a bogey-free 69.