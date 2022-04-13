Guard Kamari McGee transferring from Green Bay to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee. The 6-foot guard averaged 11.6 points in his lone season with Green Bay. He made the Horizon League’s all-freshman team this season. He shot 38.8% from the floor and made 80.8% of his free throws. Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 this season. The Badgers’ depth also has taken a hit with Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors entering the transfer portal.