Choo-choo: Hornets’ play-in arrival blocked by freight train

ATLANTA (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were delayed getting to the arena for their NBA play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. By a freight train, of all things. Tracks run all around State Farm Arena, a remnant of a time when the area was the site of the city’s two major passenger stations. Those tracks are still frequented by freight trains running near the heart of downtown Atlanta. A train stopped on a crossing before the game, blocking the Hornets’ chartered buses from reaching the players’ entrance at the bottom of the arena. The buses were forced to find an alternate route.