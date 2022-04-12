UCLA’s Peyton Watson headed to NBA draft after 1 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Peyton Watson is entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent after one season in Westwood. The move officially ends his college eligibility. Watson announced his decision on his social media accounts. The guard-forward from Long Beach averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while playing nearly 13 minutes per game. He appeared in 32 games for the Bruins last season. They lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Watson was an honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.