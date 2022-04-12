Tkachuk hat trick powers Flames past Kraken 5-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals for a career-best 37 this season, and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary, which had four unanswered goals in the third period to earn its fifth straight win. Dan Vladar (11-5-1) started the third period in goal and stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Jacob Markstrom to pick up the win. Ryan Donato scored his career-best 15th goal and Victor Rask and Adam Larsson added scores for Seattle, which was swept in the four-game season series. Chris Driedger (7-12-1) had 26 stops for the Kraken.