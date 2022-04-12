Healthy Ja Morant has Grizzlies thinking deep postseason run

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

All-Star point guard Ja Morant has compiled a resume this season worthy of NBA MVP consideration and has the Memphis Grizzlies believing they can make a deep postseason run. Morant is in just his third season but is the unquestioned leader of a young, talented Memphis roster. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins says Morant has more in store than he is shown, which sill likely surprise him and Grizzlies’ opponents. Memphis starts its quest Saturday hosting either Minnesota or the Los Angeles Clippers, not that the opponent matters to Morant. He’s too focused on the Grizzlies.