Rebuilding Thunder have solid anchor in Gilgeous-Alexander

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. It was the fourth-worst mark in the league. There were bad moments like the record-setting 73-point loss to Memphis. But the Thunder rallied from deficits of at least 15 points to win eight times this season. They overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 27 to match the biggest comeback ever for a Thunder team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged more than 30 points after the All-Star break. Rookies Josh Giddey and Tre Mann had solid seasons and Lu Dort improved.