Rayo’s winless run extended after draw with Valencia in Liga

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano’s winless streak in the Spanish league has reached 12 matches after a 1-1 draw at home against Valencia. Valencia opened the scoring through Carlos Soler in the 57th minute and the hosts equalized thanks to Sergi Guardiola in the 83rd at Vallecas Stadium. Rayo hasn’t won in the league since a home game against last-placed Alavés in December. Valencia had its unbeaten run in the league extended to six matches.