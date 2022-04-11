Penguins’ Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the second period Sunday. This is Malkin’s second suspension after a one-game ban for high-sticking in 2019. This one costs him $190,000 in salary. He’s eligible to return April 23 vs. Detroit.