Love ’em or hate ’em, record-setting Vols just keep winning

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Top-ranked Tennessee is the first SEC team to open 12-0 in league play after taking three games from Missouri over the weekend. The Volunteers have won 23 games in a row and 81 of their last 100. The Vols are not lacking for confidence. Their home run celebrations have made them a target for critics the past year. Luc Lipcius says he and his teammates don’t care. Miami is the consensus No. 2 team in the rankings following its sweep of Virginia. Oregon State posted its first-ever road sweep of Southern California.