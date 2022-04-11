Former Syracuse star Ludwig named women’s hoops assistant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Former Syracuse star Sue Ludwig will be an assistant on the Orange women’s basketball team, which is headed by former teammate Felisha Legette-Jack. Legette-Jack was named the coach about two weeks ago. Ludwig and Legette-Jack helped lead the Orange to their first Big East championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history in 1984 as freshmen. Ludwig is a two-time All-Big East selection at point guard, and has spent the past 31 years as the varsity girls’ basketball coach at Westhill High School in Syracuse, where she posted a 585-116 record.