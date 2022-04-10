Nice’s Champions League hopes hit by 3-0 loss to 10-man Lens

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s Champions League hopes took a hit after a 3-0 defeat to 10-man Lens left the team fifth in the French league. It’s five points behind Rennes and Marseille. Lens was down to 10 players in the 17th minute when wing back Massadio Haidara was sent off for kicking Youcef Atal while attempting a clearance. Lens supporters threw projectiles onto the field, forcing stadium stewards to use a net in the 34th to protect Nice forward Amine Gouiri, who was taking a free kick. Nice itself finished with only nine players as Mario Lemina received a second yellow card in the 57th and Brazilian center back Dante was red-carded for a scissor tackle on Kalimuendo in stoppage time.