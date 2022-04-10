Longtime Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely retires

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the broadcaster who coined the phrase “Rip City” is retiring after more than 50 years with the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland honored Schonely at the team’s regular season finale on Sunday night. Affectionately known as “Schonz,” the 92-year-old was the Blazers broadcaster for their inaugural season in 1970 and held the job for some 28 years. After that served as an ambassador for the team. The Portland fans greeted him with a standing ovation for a halftime ceremony.