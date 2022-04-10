Italy’s Bastianini moves late to take Texas win in MotoGP

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Enea Bastianini of Italy passed Australia’s Jack Miller for the lead with five laps to go and pulled away to win the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday for his second victory of the season. Bastianini and Miller dueled at the front on their Ducatis over several laps before Bastianini pulled ahead when braking out of the end of the long straight at the Circuit of the Americas. Alex Rins of Spain passed Miller late to take second. Bastianini won the season opener in Qatar and leads the season championship. Seven-time Texas race winner Marc Marquez was sixth.