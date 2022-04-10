Doncic injury puts playoff status in doubt as Mavs top Spurs

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic strained his left calf in Dallas’ 130-120 win over San Antonio in what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale, putting the superstar’s status in question for the playoff-bound Mavericks. Doncic wouldn’t have even been eligible for the game had the NBA not rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season two nights earlier against Portland. The fourth-seeded Mavericks open the playoffs at home against Utah next weekend. Dallas’ chance to move up to third seed ended with New Orleans’ loss to Golden State. The Spurs were already locked into the final play-in spot in the West.