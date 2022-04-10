Dalbec’s HR helps Red Sox avoid sweep, beat Yankees 4-3

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox avoided a season-opening sweep against their longtime rival with a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees. Boston blew multi-run leads in the first two games of the series and did so again Sunday. This time, the Red Sox rallied back, with Dalbec connecting off reliever Clarke Schmidt for his first of the season. The Red Sox ended an eight-game regular-season skid against New York — a stretch that doesn’t include their victory in last year’s AL wild-card game. The rivals don’t play again until July 7.