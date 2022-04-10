Caddie champ: Ted Scott gets to be part of a 3rd Masters win

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Ted Scott was retiring last fall. He was done with golf, ready to do something else, probably teach the game. And when Scottie Scheffler called to ask the veteran caddie to work for him, an answer didn’t come easily. Scott was truly torn. He told his family to pray on it for a week. They did and they told him to take Scheffler’s offer. That still wasn’t convincing enough; Scott told the family to pray for another week. Nobody’s mind was changed. Finally, he let Scheffler know the decision had been made. A few months later, they won the Masters.