Boston 2B Story out with flu symptoms vs Yankees

KRDO

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox newcomer Trevor Story is out of the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees and away from the team with flu-like symptoms. The two-time All-Star had a hit in Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Saturday, but the second baseman felt ill enough Sunday to take a COVID-19 test, which came back negative. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story “doesn’t feel great,” but he was hopeful it was a 24-hour flu and that Story could rejoin the team by Monday. Cora said a bug had been going around Boston’s minor league camp toward the end of spring training. No one else on the major league roster had similar symptoms.

