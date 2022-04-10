Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four in their season-opening series at Angel Stadium. Jack Mayfield homered against his former team for the Angels, who scored more than two runs just once in the four-game series, doing it late in a blowout loss Friday. Urquidy built on his solid 2021 with five resourceful innings, walking one and striking out two.