Son scores hat trick as Tottenham thrashes Villa 4-0 in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Son Heung-min scored a sensational hat trick as Tottenham took control of the race for a Premier League top-four spot with a 4-0 win at Aston Villa. After Manchester United and Arsenal both lost earlier in the day, Son’s treble and Dejan Kulusevski’s strike sent Spurs three points in clear in fourth place. It was a fourth win in a row and seventh from the last nine. That makes it difficult to look past Tottenham in the fight for Champions League qualification following Antonio Conte’s transformation of the team. The lethal front three, with Harry Kane involved in three of the goals, sealed the victory but Spurs also had captain Hugo Lloris to thank.