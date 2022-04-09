Ronaldo sorry for ‘outburst’ after United loss to Everton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized for what he described as an “outburst” after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League. Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field at Goodison Park. Ronaldo says in a post on Instagram “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”