Rennes beats Reims 3-2 to go 2nd in French league

PARIS (AP) — Benjamin Bourigeaud scored twice as Rennes moved into second place in the French league by winning 3-2 at Reims. Rennes trails runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain by 12 points and is level on points with Marseille. Martin Terrier scored his 18th goal with a low strike in the 58th to make it 3-0 and tie Wissam Ben Yedder as the top scorer in the league. But a strong finish from Reims tested the nerves of Rennes. PSG played Clermont later Saturday.