Noah Hanifin sets up Flames in 4-1 win over Kraken

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Noah Hanifin had four assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 for their fourth straight victory. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis and Michael Stone scored off primary assists from Hanifin; he also had a secondary assist on a goal from Tyler Toffoli. The teams will conclude the home-and-home series Tuesday night in Calgary. Toffoli added a short-handed, empty-net goal to cap the scoring, and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves. Karson Kuhlman scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.