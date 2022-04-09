Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beats Augsburg 1-0

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from its Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 and took another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive title. It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season and saw Bayern move nine points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund. The two teams meet in Munich on April 23. Augsburg remained six points above the drop zone. Lukas Nmecha scored twice to set Wolfsburg on its way to a convincing 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld. Union Berlin routed Hertha Berlin 4-1 to boost its chances of qualifying for Europe and damage its crosstown rival’s hopes of escaping relegation.