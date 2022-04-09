Cease, unbeaten vs Tigers, leads White Sox to 5-2 win

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer that led the Chicago White Sox over the Tigers 5-2. Cease (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. He is 9-0 against the Tigers. Aaron Bummer allowed singles to Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop starting the ninth, then struck out Eric Haase, Spencer Torkelson and pinch-hitter Dustin Garneau for his first save. Chicago’s A.J. Pollock left because of right hamstring tightness after he singled leading off the third and took a wide turn.