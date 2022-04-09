Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:48 PM

Braves get rings, beat Reds 2-1 behind scoreless Wright

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1. Atlanta won its second straight following an opening-day loss, moving over .500 at 2-1. Last year, the Braves didn’t have a winning record until they were 57-56 on Aug. 8, then sprinted to their first title since 1995. Wright struck out six and walked one. He retired 10 consecutive batters before walking Tommy Pham to open the seventh.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content