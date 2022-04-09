Big servers Isner, Opelka set up all-American Houston final

HOUSTON (AP) — Tall, big-hitting Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka joke about being “serve-bots” and their similar styles of play will be on display against each other in the final of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. The fourth-seeded Isner hit 17 aces Saturday to eliminate reigning champion Cristian Garin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. The third-seeded Opelka had 21 aces while beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5. Sunday’s final will be the sixth career meeting between the 24-year-old Opelka and the 36-year-old Isner. Opelka leads 4-1 head-to-head, with four victories in a row. The past 12 sets they’ve played against each other went to tiebreakers.