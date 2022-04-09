Atlético loses at Mallorca before Man City CL decider

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid has lost 1-0 at Mallorca in the Spanish league as Diego Simeone’s side stumbled again after its defeat at Manchester City. Atlético will have to regroup before it hosts City on Wednesday needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side to reach the Champions League semifinals. Vedat Muriqi scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute when he converted a penalty kick. Mallorca broke a run of seven consecutive losses with its first win under new coach Javier Aguirre. Villarreal rested its regular starters in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao, prioritizing its return leg against Bayern Munich in Europe.