Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:39 PM

Sevilla reclaims 2nd in Spain after 4-2 win over Granada

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla has scored twice in second-half stoppage time to beat Granada 4-2 and reclaim second place in the Spanish league. Sevilla’s first win in five rounds lifted it three points clear of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Runaway leader Real Madrid is nine points clear. Sevilla was staring at another costly stumble after Víctor Díaz equalized with just two minutes remaining in regulation time to make it 2-2. But Rafa Mir steered in a superb headed pass by Ivan Rakitic two minutes into injury time. Papu Gómez then capped the victory.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content