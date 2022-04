Robert Thomas scores in overtime, Blues beat Wild 4-3

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored at 1:27 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Thomas took a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle. The Blues overcame a 3-1 deficit to leapfrog Minnesota in the Central Division standings in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Faulk also scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 35 saves. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 41st goal for Minnesota to move within a goal of tying the Wild season record held by Marian Gaborik (2007-08) and Eric Staal (2017-18). Kevin Fiala and Jacob Middleton also scored.