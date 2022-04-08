Reyna injures leg again and leaves in tears vs Stuttgart

By The Associated Press

Gio Reyna is hurt again and left the field in tears shortly after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Reyna came off in the second minute and teammates gave him hugs after he appeared to injure a hamstring. He was replaced by Julian Brandt in the sixth minute. The 19-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, injured a hamstring in the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He didn’t return to the field until Feb. 6, then in his third game back hurt a leg.