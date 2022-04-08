Lorient hits 6 goals against Saint-Etienne in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lorient conceded two early goals before thrashing Saint-Etienne 6-2 in the French league to move four points clear of the relegation zone. Mali striker Ibrahima Kone and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi both scored twice for Lorient. Saint-Etienne striker Denis Bouanga opened the scoring by heading home a cross in the fourth minute. Arnaud Nordin doubled the lead for the visitors in the 22nd with an angled strike into the bottom corner. The hosts responded with six goals. Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone. It is one point from safety.