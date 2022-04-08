Lavin eager to leave TV, get back into coaching at San Diego

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Steve Lavin is eager to be leaving college basketball broadcasting and returning to coaching, even if means being in the same conference as Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. Lavin has been introduced as coach at San Diego, which has struggled for the better part of the last 15 seasons, and not always because of the tough teams that are perennially at the top of the West Coast Conference. Lavin says he told his new team that he missed being on a college campus and the camaraderie with the players and staff.