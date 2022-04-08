Leclerc takes pole position for F1 Australian Grand Prix

By COURTNEY WALSH

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed his second pole position of the year with a blistering final lap in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc won the season-opening race in Bahrain in March. He posted a time of 1 minute, 17.868 to edge Red Bull driver and defending series champion Max Verstappen by .286 seconds. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez qualified in third position while Lando Norris will start from the second row in his McLaren after qualifying fourth. Lewis Hamilton finished .957 seconds behind Leclerc in fifth.